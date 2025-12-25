Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Rhetoric Not Enough to End Russia-Ukraine War

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Thursday on Newsmax that world leaders are talking about peace in Ukraine but failing to apply enough sustained pressure to end the war, arguing that President Donald Trump has shown what real leadership looks like by backing words with action.

Holt said global leaders must intensify their efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, warning that rhetoric alone will not stop a conflict that has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Speaking on "American Agenda," Holt said progress toward peace remains incomplete despite repeated statements from world leaders calling for an end to the fighting.

"We've got more work to do. And a lot of the leaders who are saying the right things [should] take some time out on Christmas and reflect on what peace really means. They need to double down on their efforts," Holt said.

His remarks came as Ukraine reported a new wave of Russian attacks on Christmas Eve.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched more than 130 drones across multiple regions, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more. According to Ukraine's air force, one man was killed in Kharkiv and another in Odesa, with additional strikes reported in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy.

The latest assaults underscored the fragility of ongoing diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and European allies to push both sides toward a negotiated settlement.

Holt said Trump has distinguished himself from other global leaders by focusing on concrete actions rather than political messaging.

"The peacemaker in chief these days in the world is President Donald Trump, and he's actually not engaging in rhetoric. He's actually committing to action. And he has put out what could have been the sparks of World War III several times this year," Holt said.

He added that Trump's approach should serve as a model for other leaders seeking to end the war.

"We hope and we pray that [the] Ukraine and Russia [war] will end soon. But what we have to do is get these world leaders to follow President Trump's leadership, recommit that we have demilitarized options always in front of us," he said.

The comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined a new peace proposal to end the conflict.

Zelenskyy's plan includes the creation of demilitarized or free economic zones in eastern Ukraine, paired with NATO-style security guarantees for Kyiv.

Under the proposal, any demilitarized zones would remain under Ukrainian administration and policing.

Russia has not formally responded, though the Kremlin has repeatedly signaled that any peace agreement would require extensive negotiations.

Holt emphasized the human cost of continued delays, pointing to the scale of casualties since the war began.

"That 2 million plus dead in a war in Europe should be a stark reminder that we're just not working hard enough. In 2026, we've got to get after it even more," Holt said.

