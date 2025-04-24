Holt to Newsmax: Trump Could 'Walk Away' From Ukraine-Russia War

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that without some changes on the part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump could simply "walk away" from attempts to reach a peace deal with Russia.

Holt told the "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the picture looks bleak for Ukraine. "We're really at the point where if President Zelenskyy doesn't wake up, understand what he's lost militarily and what he can lose, then it may be time for President Trump to do what he's saying he's going to do, which is walk away."

Holt said by all appearances Trump is beyond frustrated with the potential of peace between Ukraine and Russia, and his primary leverage is to let them finish it. "That is his trump card because he didn't cause this war. So the Russians are indicating that, Look, they put a heck of a deal on the table, which was, we'll just keep the land we have. That was yesterday."

Trump confirmed his frustrations Thursday when answering a question from a reporter about the stalled negotiations. He said Russia made a "pretty big concession" to peace by not seizing all of Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said that Crimea is key to the eventual ending of military action between the two nations. "The Russians aren't giving up the territory they have. They don't want the rest of Ukraine. The rest of Ukraine can be Ukraine."

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie said he doesn't see a peace agreement anytime soon following the latest Russian attack on Kyiv.

