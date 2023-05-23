Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'Logistics' Could Indicate New Russian Offensive

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that the "logistics" in the Ukraine war could indicate that the Russians will be first to mount a spring offensive.

"What we see here is a war of logistics because this is an attrition war," Holt said during "Wake Up America" Tuesday. "If the Ukrainians are to mount a counteroffensive, and it looks like they're going to try to do so in the south, they have to have on offense three times the amount of normal logistics that they would have in defending themselves. It just remains to be seen.

"Is that where we're going to be with the West, supplying them as has been promised? Will they have the kit material and the manpower to do this? Or is this something that's going to get delayed into a Russian offensive, which I am worried might be more and more the case."

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Ukrainian officials told the news outlet that troops are still fighting Russian forces around Bakhmut in the east after Russia said they had control of the city.

Meanwhile, Russia is investigating attacks on its side of the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region it says were the result of "pro-Ukrainian fighters."

The Military Times reported Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they are waiting for "promised new equipment" from the West to arrive before they can mount a counteroffensive.

According to that report, Ukraine only has enough for "one major offensive" this year, expected to begin around the third week in June.

As the waiting game on the front continues, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in China, speaking at a business forum in Shanghai, and is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Post reports.

"The Chinese are going to work with the Russians to say, Look, we're going to go in and try to impose a peace solution or negotiate one," Holt said. "What the Russians are going to want is money, kit material, and support.

"The reason that the Chinese won't turn their backs on them is because the Chinese Communist Party is in a corner itself at home and abroad with these lending schemes and the defaulted loans for the 'belt and road initiative.' They need each other, and they're only going to be able to be strong together with the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa]."

