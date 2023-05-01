Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Ukraine Counteroffensive 'Happening Now'

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia "is happening right now," retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the former deputy military adviser for NATO said Russia's barrage of missile strikes across Ukraine over the weekend was in retaliation for Ukraine's devastating shelling of a fuel depot in Crimea.

"It's happening right now," Holt said of the promised Ukraine spring counteroffensive.

"This is a war of logistics and supply chains," he said. "And you have great disparity between what NATO's chief general, [Christopher] Cavoli, is saying … [that] 98% of what we promised is delivered, and then Gen. [Valerii] Zaluzhny in Ukraine saying, 'We've only got 66% and we're not prepared yet to go.'"

But, he added, "the Russians are saying, We're prepared to go, and we're going now."

Holt said Russia President Vladimir Putin's May Day speech will likely hail the recent bombings.

"He's probably wants to have some tractable success from the battlefield that he can then embed into that speech," Holt said. "The other part is this is 100-missile strike, and I think they're probably going to do something much, much larger than this in the coming days, that they're testing what the air defenses look like in Ukraine."

Holt also addressed Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson's accusations that Secretary of State Antony Blinken lied under oath about Hunter Biden — calling the charge "troubling."

"The first troubling thing is any government official at this level that could potentially be guilty of — what 's being inferred that he did — which would be manipulating an entire election," Holt said.

Holt said another concern is "this national security team since they've been impaneled."

"We have to wonder is it being compromised, imperiling our national security," he said. "I would advise the oversight committees to get after their work as soon as humanly possible because the world's not waiting for us to sort of ourselves out."

Holt also believes the 2024 presidential election will reflect voters' concerns about the overseas involvement.

"It's going to weigh heavily because I believe Americans can see a direct connection between what's going on in Ukraine and around the world with rising energy and inflation," he said.

"Americans are going to vote their wallet and their pocketbook. Americans are drawing a line to our foreign policy as to why they have less money today."

Holt added, "There's just zero credibility" in the Biden administration.