Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt speculated to Newsmax on Monday that when President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vatican City on Saturday, he suggested the United States may pull its support, leaving Ukraine to sort its own war out.

Holt told "American Agenda" that prior to Trump and Zelenskyy speaking, Trump waved off French President Emmanuel Macron from their conversation.

"And I think that probably what's being conveyed is, 'Look, we have done everything we can for you. We have made overtures. We have provided economic security guarantees. You keep pushing back and delaying. But what's going to come next is an offensive from Russia. And we're going to be walking away from all of this because it's not our war.'"

Holt then commented that Russian "Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov just issued their edicts today, and they didn't sound like overtures towards negotiation. They look more like impositions after victory is achieved. And I expect the offensive from Russia to be in full swing after Victory Day is over."

But, according to Lavrov, who spoke with Brazil's O Globo on Monday, Ukraine, not Russia, has demonstrated an unwillingness to negotiate.

"We remain open to negotiations," Lavrov said. "But the ball is not on our side. So far, Kiev has not demonstrated its negotiating capacity, as can be explained by the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not able to observe either the 30-day moratorium on attacks on energy facilities (March 18 to April 17) nor the 30-hour Easter truce (from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21). The Volodymyr Zelenskyy regime has shown a lack of political will for peace and reluctance to abandon the continuation of the war, which is supported by Russophobic circles in several EU countries, mainly France and Germany, as well as in Britain."

