Blaine Holt to Newsmax: New Ukraine-NATO Council a 'Big Deal'

NATO's agreement to allow Sweden to join the alliance but not Ukraine was "absolutely the right move," but the establishment of the Ukraine-NATO Council marks a large step ahead, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, a former deputy U.S. military representative to the organization, said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I get that President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's not very happy," Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He expected to go up there and come back with something a little more substantial, at least a timeline. But, quite honestly, for the alliance, under consensus, to vote in the Ukraine-NATO Council, that's a big deal."

The formalized body will always meet regularly to discuss membership access for Ukraine, Holt added, and will "get them on that path eventually but it has to be conditions-based."

NATO leaders Wednesday in Lithuania launched the NATO-Ukraine Council, a permanent body in which the 31 allied countries and Ukraine can hold consultations and meet in emergency situations.

Zelenskyy Tuesday angrily criticized NATO for refusing to provide his country with a timeline for acceptance into the organization, calling it "unprecedented and absurd," but on Wednesday called the summit results "good," if not ideal.

Holt told Newsmax that the Ukrainian leader will "probably face a very tough political environment internally" when he returns to his country, but he also understands Zelenskyy's anger.

"Quite honestly, any leader who is in an existential battle to save their country, I can certainly understand the stress the man is under," said Holt. "Hopefully, he'll come out with NATO today in a unified sense. He's got an opportunity to do that. He should take it. The Ukraine-NATO Council might be something he doesn't understand as a win, but it is a big win. I was very surprised."

Meanwhile, a diplomatic strategy must move forward on the war in Ukraine, said Holt.

He added that he hopes that Zelenskyy, after meeting with the NATO leaders, understands that Ukraine has their support, but also that an "off-ramp" must be reached, "because this war is getting dangerous, and there's nuclear power out there. That could go in a very bad direction."

