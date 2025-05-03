Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Ukraine Deal in Line With 'Trump Doctrine'

On Thursday, Ukraine and the United States signed a much-anticipated deal involving rare-earth minerals that will be used to further the end of the war with Russia. The fundamentals of the agreement are said to give the U.S. preferential access to new minerals deals in Ukraine which will also be used to aid the war-torn country’s reconstruction.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Saturday that the deal is a good one because it “really gets to what Trump Doctrine is — a demilitarized foreign policy."

"You're not getting U.S. boots on the ground. You are getting a U.S. vital interest created in your country. And we expect to tighten those bonds over time as we process those resources together. We also get to block out China, which is predatorial in this area," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Holt noted that although the U.S. has plenty of rare-earth metals of its own, it lacks the processing capacity. “So the reason to do this deal is to keep American influence where it needs to be right now. The unfortunate part is that European leaders have been an impediment to this process the entire time — pushing back — telling [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, 'No, we're going to wash, rinse, repeat. Here's more weapons, here's more money.' And that's why you saw the United States say, 'We're not going to be the mediator anymore on this stuff. We're going to walk from that,'" Holt added.

