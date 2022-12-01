Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel's Not Going to Change Its Policy on Ukraine

Retired Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax he doesn't see Israel changing its policy in regard to Ukraine.

Holt made his comments during a Thursday interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

His remarks came after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants Israel to stop "balancing" its relationship between his nation and Russia. Zelenskyy said he's even talked with Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to become prime minister again.

Zelenskyy made his comments Wednesday at a New York Times event.

"Of course we are waiting for support from Israel for our country," he said, according to the Times. "We don't want them to continue balancing between Ukraine and Russia in this war."

But Holt said: "With Israel and Zelenskyy, there's two interesting stories there. On Zelenskyy's side and Ukraine, you can see that they are very interested in getting support militarily from wherever they can get it from.

"For Netanyahu, what a very tough political position he's in because on one side he's got the interest in having a better relationship with Russia to manage his crisis up on the Syrian border. And on the other side, the Russians and Iranians look like they're really welding their relationship.

"And honestly Israel is only one rocket attack away from this being unacceptable to them whatsoever to be aligned in any way with Russia. It's just a cauldron of these mismatched interests. I just don't see Israel changing its policy with Ukraine."

Holt was asked if President Joe Biden could support the ongoing protests in China without calling for a regime change.

"Absolutely, he can," He responded. "No one has to call for a regime change in China. That's China's business. But in terms of freedom struggles around the world and it just happens to be we're focusing on China right now, it's appropriate for the leader of the free world standing up for democracy, standing up for those who yearn for freedom. That's part of being the American president.

He said the protests could take a turn for the worse.

"It's on its way to a very dangerous place and maybe even a higher death count than what we saw in Tiananmen Square."

