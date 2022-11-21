Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Worse Humanitarian Crisis Coming in Ukraine War

The arrival of winter will cause a greater humanitarian crisis in the Ukraine war, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt warned Newsmax on Monday.

With Kyiv announcing that half the country's power system has been destroyed by Russian attacks, Holt told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the situation "is absolutely a mess, and we, the West, and NATO, got to get our arms around it now. We are going to see a humanitarian crisis develop here now that winter is setting in."

Holt said that "this war is not going away." Both sides are looking at winter offensives, emphasizing that "this nonsense that The New York Times reported about six months of downside or a pause, that's not going to happen."

Holt also slammed President Joe Biden for his policies surrounding the war, saying that "for an entire year we had a deter-able war... [but, despite clear and significant signs of Russian aggressive intentions] we didn't provide any military aid until the actual invasion."

He added that Biden's policy has not improved since then, asking "why are we getting [Ukraine] missile defense systems now ... didn't they need them back in March?"

Holt said there are many more questions unanswered, including what are we doing about the upcoming humanitarian crisis logistically, what have we spent money on, and where's the money supposed to go to come to some sort of conclusion, as well as, crucially, how the United States is encouraging anyone to protect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, since there is no demilitarized zone around it?

He also warned about a global food shortage, saying "it is going to get really bad, and the reason is because we are so far behind now with sowing and planting and where the crops are going to be."

He said this will cause a serious problem everywhere with inflated food prices, especially in the Third World and possibly in Europe as well.

