Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Major Military Action Likely in Ukraine

smoke rises form the place of a missile strike
The smoke rises from the place of missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:05 AM EDT

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's power plants likely indicate a very large military action is about to start.

Holt made his comments Thursday during an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"The power grids coming down indicate to me that probably a very large military action, in either direction, is about to commence," he said.

"And they're probably going to try to do as much as they can before the deep part of the winter sets in and more discord happens in Europe as a result of these energy policies."

Ukraine is restricting use of electricity usage throughout the country following Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed some power plants, Reuters reported.

Asked what he thought the next phase of the war would be, Holt replied: "It's going to get very dangerous from here."

"So, let's take a look at these martial law declarations just right off the bat.

"This is so that you immobilize people — you keep them from moving. These aren't happy little Russian districts right now."

Holt said he suspected Russia is concerned about an underground resistance of Ukrainians, who will aid invading Ukrainian forces who come to liberate them.

Asked why the U.S. hasn't used more diplomacy in trying to bring about an end to the war, he said: "You've got all this weakness transmitted from a national security team that really has not gotten anything right. We have normalized talk of World War III and nuclear weapons. That alone is dangerous."

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's power plants likely indicate a very large military action is about to start.
Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:05 AM
