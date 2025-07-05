Holt to Newsmax: US Doesn't Have 'Unlimited Checkbook' With Ukraine

The U.S. doesn't have an "unlimited checkbook" with Ukraine, and what President Donald Trump is "trying to do now is the lightest touch possible to send the message to" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"This starts with the leaders of Europe's outright rejection of President Trump's leadership to end this war and encourage President Zelenskyy to fight on," Holt told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"The thing is ... if he wants to fight on to some point where there's a block point to get to a negotiation, OK, great. But that's not what this is. What this is is keep sending weapons. They want up to 10 Patriot batteries, $28 billion.

"We don't even have the interceptors for that. Logistically, though, there's another layer," he added.

"The other layer is our own readiness here at home and our commitments around the world. We just don't have an unlimited checkbook here.

"Even if there were no constraints on money, there are constraints on production and materiel. And that's what we've been saying for three years. It's not an unlimited logistics river. Those are realities," Holt said.

"And what President Trump is trying to do now is the lightest touch possible to send the message to Zelenskyy and the European leaders: 'Look, you got to find a different path. If you don't like my path, come up with a different one. But Russia's pressing a military advantage, and they're not interested in talking anymore. They're interested in imposing terms.'"

Trump said Thursday that the United States provided too many weapons to Ukraine under the previous administration, his first public comments on the pause in some shipments as Russia escalates its latest offensive.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a flight to Iowa, Trump said former President Joe Biden "emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com