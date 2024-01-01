Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Iran Sees 'Clown Show' Instead of Strong US

The U.S. Navy destroyed three speedboats operated by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on Sunday, but it will not deter Tehran until the Biden administration starts acknowledging the danger the Islamic Republic represents, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax.

"We've got to be very clear about the truth here otherwise, we're going to get ourselves into even more trouble," Holt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Carl Higbie on Monday. "This administration has looked the other way on [Iranian] sanctions and let them become flush with cash. Over $100 billion in oil sales, billion-dollar payments on hostages, unfrozen bank accounts while they just go ahead and keep enriching uranium in the background and start a regional war."

The International Atomic Energy Agency reportedly said last week that Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to 60% purity, with 90% purity needed to make an atomic bomb.

"The administration refuses to say the four-letter word, Iran," Holt said. "Meanwhile, [Iran's] proxies [have made] over 100 attacks on our own forces. Very little response.

"I get it. We did something today or yesterday. We knocked out three speedboats and a dog named Rex. That's not imposing a cost on your enemy, and it's not deterring anything."

Holt was baffled the Navy redeployed an amphibious-ready group sent to counter Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf to the eastern Mediterranean.

"We just moved the amphib group up into the Mediterranean," Holt said. "What's their main mission? Anti-piracy. Why did we do that? What we're doing in a serious note is we're projecting more and more weakness, and we're going to get more and more war as a result.

"They need to see that we are a strong nation, and all they see is that it's a clown show."

