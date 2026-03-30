Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Must Secure Kharg Island, Keep Strait of Hormuz Open

Kharg Island "must be secured" and the Strait of Hormuz "must be opened," despite the risks facing the U.S. military in doing so, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday, underscoring the strategic urgency of maintaining global energy flows amid rising tensions with Iran.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" alongside retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, Holt said the reported deployment of 3,500 U.S. troops aboard the USS Tripoli signals that the Pentagon is preparing for serious contingencies, even as diplomatic talks continue.

"I'm certain that they're planned up for it," Holt said, noting that any move on Kharg Island — a critical Iranian oil export hub — would carry significant risks.

Still, he emphasized the stakes are too high to ignore.

"Kharg Island, in some fashion or form, must be secured and the straits must be open. That is an absolute," said Holt, warning that failure to act decisively could destabilize global energy markets and embolden adversaries.

He also cautioned against unintended consequences, including damage to vital oil infrastructure and potential involvement by China, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil supplies.

"We don't want to see all that oil infrastructure destroyed," Holt added, pointing out that a post-regime Iran would need a functioning economy.

He further warned that Beijing would not "sit on the sidelines" if its energy interests were threatened.

Shaffer, president of Project Sentinel, echoed concerns about escalation but highlighted Iran's growing reliance on unconventional tactics rather than traditional military strength.

"It's all asymmetric at this point, unfortunately. And that's the challenge," Shaffer told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Carl Higbie. "Asymmetric warfare means that you can use technology and techniques which have a larger effect than you'd expect. And drones have been a proven factor.

"They don't have much left in the way of traditional military. So it's all about how they can be sneaky and deceitful and use new technology."

He warned that Iran's ability to deploy low-cost, high-impact systems — including drones and improvised weapons — poses a serious challenge, particularly given what he described as inadequate U.S. countermeasures in recent conflicts.

"We have not done well so far regarding countering their drones," Shaffer said, citing incidents of Iranian drones operating with "impunity" in places like Baghdad.

Despite those concerns, Shaffer expressed confidence in U.S. conventional superiority, saying American forces could seize and hold key terrain if ordered by the president.

However, he acknowledged that casualties would be inevitable in any such operation.

Both analysts pointed to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a key obstacle to de-escalation, with Shaffer warning that the group appears committed to continued confrontation even as other Iranian factions may seek an "exit ramp."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com