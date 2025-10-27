Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Russia Is Building Formidable Weapons

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt warned Monday on Newsmax about the possible dangers of Russia's new nuclear-powered missile.

"We're back to the Cold War days now," Holt said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Russia has been on a wartime footing since the Ukraine war started, but they've mobilized and innovated with new weaponry."

Holt said Russia's new weapon can travel for 8,700 miles or more while flying only 160 ft. above your head.

"It's going to evade most systems, not all systems," Holt said. "We should take heed of this."

Holt said the United States needs to respect that Russia is building formidable weapons while our country lags.

"It's going to require our effort and our thinking to pull this back," Holt said.

If Russia were to fire one of these missiles at the United States, its warning time would just be minutes.

"You don't have time to launch the nuclear football in seven minutes," Holt said.

Holt said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to deter the West from helping Ukraine further after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Tomahawk missiles that could strike Moscow.

"He feels Moscow is threatened if Tomahawk missiles come into the theater," Holt said.

Unfortunately, Russia has begun to win the war against Ukraine on the front lines.

"That's why the path out of this war is not a military one," Holt said. "It's an economic one."

"[Ukraine] is running out of soldiers," Holt continued. "It's a desperate situation. But the valor that's being committed to by the Ukrainian army is nothing short of stunning."

