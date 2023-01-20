Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Should Use Tanks as Leverage for Talks

The State Department should use the call for advanced tanks sought in Ukraine's fight against Russia as leverage to call for talks, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt said Friday.

"If you're going to use a military solution, which we're already into, I mean, that train has left the station a year ago," Holt, a Newsmax contributor, and former NATO official, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "At that time, when we were talking about this, we had a deterrable war, but we don't anymore. We're into this militarily. These weapons should be used as leverage by the State Department to say if you don't want to see Challengers, Leopards, and Abrams tanks at your back door, let's go talk about it."

Holt's comments follow a call early Friday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who urged defense ministers from other countries to look for new ways to help Ukraine fight off Russia, with the first anniversary of the invasion coming up next month.

"We need to keep our momentum and resolve," Austin said during his opening remarks at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of countries that are supporting Kyiv, reports The Washington Post. "We need to dig even deeper."

The call for more aid comes as the United States has spent up to about $28 billion of the $100 billion that has been authorized, but there is "still no accounting of any of that money," Holt said.

Still, he pointed out that the Ukrainians are going through their ammunition and will have to have more, and they must have "credible threats" against Russia, meaning "Bradley vehicles and tanks are going to be on the way."

"The Strikers are on the way, and logistically, the cost of these things is just astronomical, so that's where your big ticket number comes in right now," Holt added.

But what needs to be heard is talk about whether the weapons under discussion are the types that get Russia to the negotiating table, said Holt.

"What we're hearing is war for endless war's sake," he continued. "We've got to dig in because the Ukrainian people are watching us doesn't sound like we can't wait for this war to be over."

Meanwhile, Holt disagreed with reports claiming that President Joe Biden is handling the war well.

"Watching the way that the logistics have flowed and the lack of responsiveness in the early parts of this, I don't think they've handled it day to day very well," he said. "The big thing is here: This national security team has yet to notch its first win. It has had nothing to say."

In addition to Ukraine, Holt said, "let's go to Kabul. Let's [look] around China. Let's look at Taiwan. Let's look at what Iran is doing to us and the world by threatening it. Let's look at North Korea's resurgent missile program. So where are they taking a victory lap? When are we going to start holding some of these decisions to an accountability lens?"

Finally, Holt called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be dead "nonsense."

"I've got to see it to believe it, but I don't think that's the way it is," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!