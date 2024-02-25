Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'Dumb Idea' to Underestimate Russia

It would be a "really dumb idea" to underestimate the capabilities of Russia's military based on its performance in Ukraine, particularly considering intelligence reports indicating the country's attempts to develop a space-based nuclear weapon, retired U.S. Air Force Brig.Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax Sunday.

"No one should mistake the fact that Russia is also sitting on 6,100 nuclear weapons, and they have some of the most advanced weapons delivery technologies at the higher ends," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "So getting a complete disrespect for your enemy's capabilities in this case is a really dumb idea."

The Russians, he added, are "very lethal."

"If they did weaponize space, it's not what they could do to this constellation of satellites up there," said Holt. "It's what they could do to our communications and technology down here on the ground."

He acknowledged that it's "curious" that the news about the space weapon emerged amid congressional arguments concerning continued funding for Ukraine.

"I get it," he said. "This is really about the frustrations of the Ukrainian funding mechanisms. If you want a Ukrainian funding bill, make it clean and make it isolated, and get it done."

Meanwhile, Holt said he would not have guessed that the war in Ukraine, which started with the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, would have stretched out this long.

But "all wars have four components": money, weapons, strategy, and diplomacy, said Holt, and there has been no strategy or diplomatic efforts under President Joe Biden's administration.

"This national security team has drifted from a place of whatever it takes and Russia's hanging on by a thread to, Well, let's let's see," said Holt. "Let's see what comes and will we get another aid package with unaudited dollars? That's where we're at right now."

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war is also hindering Ukraine, said Holt.

"There are Russian fingerprints on it," he said. "This benefits Russia if you have your opponents now starting another war in another region. Then you benefit Russia and Iran. All that's done is strengthen their military alliance because Putin himself benefits greatly."

Meanwhile, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub, also appearing on the program, said that he is questioning why there have been so many new sanctions placed on Moscow after the death of Russian dissident Andrei Navalny, but not on Tehran after the deaths of U.S. soldiers.

"It goes back to no strategy, no plan, and no desire to see a specific outcome, Gaub said. "We want to throw a whole bunch of money at it and then wait and see what happens."

