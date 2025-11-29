WATCH TV LIVE

Holt and Grant to Newsmax: Military Pressure May Be Needed for Ceasefire

Saturday, 29 November 2025 02:48 PM EST

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and military analyst Dr. Rebecca Grant discussed the shifting dynamics in Ukraine on Newsmax's "Saturday Report" following the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide, Andriy Yermak, who stepped down amid a corruption scandal.

Grant said she hopes the departure does not weaken Ukraine's position in ongoing peace negotiations but noted the stakes remain high as the Trump administration pushes to end the conflict.

"Really, the bottom line here is what is going to make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin agree. Those horrible missile and drone attacks. Unfortunately, he has a lot of missiles," Grant said.

"He can keep it up. We've got to get that economic, diplomatic, and if necessary, military pressure to make Putin agree to a ceasefire," she added.

Grant argued that President Donald Trump's strategy focuses on assembling a strong economic package for Ukraine while offering incentives aimed at pressuring Putin. She emphasized that the war has triggered "geopolitical chaos," citing China's support for Moscow.

Holt echoed Trump's recent comments on battlefield realities, saying it is no longer possible to return to the territorial lines of 2022.

He said negotiations will inevitably involve questions over whether Russia keeps existing gains or receives additional territory as part of a final deal. Holt added that European leaders must "get on board with President Trump" or risk undermining broader U.S. security interests.

"President Zelenskyy has got his hands full with domestic politics and foreign politics. Ukraine needs our help. They need to come out of this. A sovereign nation with a seaport. That's what we're aiming at. And that's what President Trump is trying to get done right now," Holt said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Saturday, 29 November 2025 02:48 PM
