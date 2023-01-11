Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Special Prosecutor Needed in Penn Biden Center Money

Reports that money from China helped finance the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C., where classified documents dating back to President Joe Biden's time as vice president, must be examined by a special prosecutor rather than the Department of Justice, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, a Newsmax contributor, said Wednesday.

"I could not be more concerned than I am right now, especially when we look at the trail of scandals involving China and Hunter [Biden's] laptop, the potential compromise that the administration already had, and this is not just about one person," Holt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is about the office of the president having undue influence from a foreign government."

A report last year in the New York Post said the center had opened after accepting $54 million in anonymous donations from China, a claim the University of Pennsylvania has denied.

"The Penn Biden Center has never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or other foreign entity. The University has never solicited any gifts for the Center," university spokesman Stephen MacCarthy said at the time.

But Holt commented that as vice president, Biden had "no declassification authority," and added that the gifts that came to the University of Pennsylvania "need to be investigated immediately with a special prosecutor."

"The DOJ has already proven that they are not fit to do an objective investigation inside the walls of this government," said Holt, noting that the department went after former President Donald Trump "who legally held documents in his possession by process and law."

Further, the matter concerning the documents hidden in Biden's former office and the potential of a link to China is a "national security issue of the highest order," said Holt. "If one is compromised, many could be compromised and then you have to go back and look at all the decisions of a national security nature and foreign policy nature in this administration."

Meanwhile, the bipartisan House vote of 365 to 65 Tuesday to establish the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, was vital, said Holt, as the threat from China is growing.

"China is falling apart internally," he said. "They have this COVID secret that they're holding onto where they say, We went open, there's no more zero COVID policy. We only had 100 deaths. They've got thousands every day, and they're exporting this disease again. We don't know where that's going to go. But we know that puts a lot of pressure on them on the international stage."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!