Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Military Mismanagement Is Criminal

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday the mismanagement of the U.S. military during the Biden administration has made a mockery of the constitutional requirement that the federal government provide for the nation’s defense.

"When do we start to say that the mismanagement in the destruction of our military without even firing a shot is past the line and has become not negligence, but malfeasance?" Holt asked "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "When do we say that Article IV, Section IV of the Constitution, which directs the federal government to provide for the security of the United States of America, has been breached so badly that it is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I don't just mean the president?

"I mean that everybody wearing a secretary uniform, everybody who's in charge, those wearing stars on their shoulders, who have mismanaged and mis-stewarded and mis-shepherded the greatest fighting force the world has ever seen, and is now looked at as very takeable, very vulnerable, and we face a global war as a result."

Holt said he was outraged by the Biden administration sending condolences to Iran for the death of its president, Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash last weekend. Yet, during Raisi’s funeral Wednesday, chants of "Death to America" reportedly were heard.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday the offer of condolences for a person dubbed the "Butcher of Tehran" was "a normal course of business."

"They all did it," Holt said. "Even the SEC DEF [Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] also stood up and was gravely dramatic over the loss of Raisi, a guy who killed American soldiers in Iraq directly, like directly ordered it. And here we are flagellating over the loss of this guy?

"Why would Israel have any doubts about whether we're an ally or not when billions more go to Iran and we say, Gee, it's awful that we lost Raisi.

"And then while we're at it, on mismanaging our military, what about guys like Sen. Dick Durbin, who want to see our ranks filled with these illegals who have no allegiance to America and want to earn their way into citizenship? You think they're going to have a problem with posse comitatus, turning weapons on Americans? No!"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com