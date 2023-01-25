Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Tanks Could Push Russia to End War

Blaine Holt, the deputy U.S. military envoy to NATO, told Newsmax on Wednesday that sending advanced German Leopard tanks to Ukraine could help push Russia to end the ongoing invasion.

Holt said on "Wake Up America" that "what Germany has here is a very technologically advanced tank. It's got a lot of ability on the battlefield that we haven't seen yet."

Holt later said: "If we're going to be introducing this kind of technology to the battlefield … then it's time to put the heat on Moscow and say, Hey look, we're increasing the cost proposition to you, how about we get together and find an off-ramp to this war before we get to the next level?"

Holt noted that "it looks like we're going to see about 14 German tanks be made available. This will take some training time, some months to get it fielded. And then, more importantly, Germany has released the ability and granted authority for other countries to give their tanks. That could be a total of 88 tanks.

"But it looks like [German Chancellor] Olaf Scholz also got his way because we're hearing from the Pentagon that the Abrams [tanks] may be made available as well."

Holt said that if the Ukrainian army is "trained and adept at using" these weapons, "then it can make a good difference, it can certainly stop what is a very slow but definite Russian advance."