WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: blaine holt | newsmax | russia | ukraine | war | peace deal

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Peace Deal Near as Zelenskyy Faces Turmoil

By    |   Friday, 28 November 2025 10:20 PM EST

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is "on the horizon."

"There is a peace deal on the horizon, whether you look at the 28-point peace plan [or] the 19-point peace plan," Holt told "Finnerty" and guest host Rick Leventhal, referring to proposals brokered by the Trump administration.

"But right now, we have all of the rhetoric that’s out there from European leaders, from President Zelenskyy, even in Moscow — everybody throwing down where things are unacceptable," he said. "And so, some of the diplomatic sausage-making is starting to show.

"But that’s OK because you have to go through this phase to get to the ground you want to be on.

"The ground we want to be on is Ukraine as a sovereign state, a plan to rebuild her, a seaport that she has and stop the killing. And Russia stops where they’re at.

"And we all try to start working together in a demilitarized format."

Holt said Europe must begin following President Donald Trump’s lead for any deal to take shape.

"And that goes for the neocons here in the United States as well," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday announced the resignation of his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, who was also Kyiv’s lead negotiator in talks with the U.S., after anti-corruption investigators searched Yermak’s residence.

Holt said he expects Zelenskyy himself will face scrutiny.

"This scandal couldn’t come at a worse time," he said. "He’s supposed to be focused on the war’s end, and he’s getting pulled in a tug of war between Brussels and Washington.

"Yermak is probably in a lot of trouble … this isn’t going away. So, what better time than right now than to take the competing factions in the Ukrainian parliament and let them pick a new leader to get them the rest of the way there?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that he believes a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is "on the horizon."
blaine holt, newsmax, russia, ukraine, war, peace deal
465
2025-20-28
Friday, 28 November 2025 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved