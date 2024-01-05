×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blaine holt | newsmax | russia | iran | north korea

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Lacks 'Strategy' for Isolating Russia

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 03:39 PM EST

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has forged "very mutually beneficial" alliances with Iran and North Korea because the United States lacks "a strategy" to prevent it.

Russia reportedly has begun using Iranian and North Korean weaponry in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, including ballistic missile systems and drones.

Holt, asked about reports that Russian forces are using Iranian and North Korean weaponry, said on "Newsline" that "we don't have a strategy" for keeping these countries from working together.

"We didn't have one in Ukraine," Holt said. "We just threw money and weapons at things without a strategy, without … monitoring the burn rate of these weapons or what was going to be taken, what was possible with Russia and what was Russia's capabilities to come back at us.

"While we've looked away from that, Iran and Russia have forged a very mutually beneficial alliance, they sell weapons back and forth, the Russians are now providing Iran with missile technologies. Iran is providing weapons and, honestly, what's going on in the Middle East just benefits Putin and Russia greatly, because all eyes are now in this war that's growing by the day in the Middle East."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ret. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has forged "very mutually beneficial" alliances with Iran and North Korea because the United States lacks "a strategy" to prevent it.
blaine holt, newsmax, russia, iran, north korea
204
2024-39-05
Friday, 05 January 2024 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved