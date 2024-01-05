Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Lacks 'Strategy' for Isolating Russia

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has forged "very mutually beneficial" alliances with Iran and North Korea because the United States lacks "a strategy" to prevent it.

Russia reportedly has begun using Iranian and North Korean weaponry in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, including ballistic missile systems and drones.

Holt, asked about reports that Russian forces are using Iranian and North Korean weaponry, said on "Newsline" that "we don't have a strategy" for keeping these countries from working together.

"We didn't have one in Ukraine," Holt said. "We just threw money and weapons at things without a strategy, without … monitoring the burn rate of these weapons or what was going to be taken, what was possible with Russia and what was Russia's capabilities to come back at us.

"While we've looked away from that, Iran and Russia have forged a very mutually beneficial alliance, they sell weapons back and forth, the Russians are now providing Iran with missile technologies. Iran is providing weapons and, honestly, what's going on in the Middle East just benefits Putin and Russia greatly, because all eyes are now in this war that's growing by the day in the Middle East."