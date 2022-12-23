Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Omnibus Bill 'Imperils' National Security

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "got exactly what he wanted" from his visit to Washington on Wednesday, the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that includes additional funding for Ukraine "imperils our national security."

"He came here, he made his case, he advocated on behalf of his people, Holt said on "Wake Up America." "We shouldn't begrudge that.

"It's back to this accountability piece. The omnibus was not required to get support to Ukraine. In fact, the burn rate on what's been authorized so far is only $22 billion, so we have time to debate and discuss this, and get the transparency that we want."

Holt noted that two-thirds of that $45 billion package to Ukraine is in the form of military materials, while the rest is some form of humanitarian aid.

According to Roll Call, the Senate passed the massive fiscal 2023 spending package Thursday, 68-29. The 4,155-page bill includes the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency, supplemental aid for the war in Ukraine and natural disaster victims, and a series of unrelated policies ranging from retirement savings incentives to driftnet fishing regulations.

When asked why 18 Republican senators voted with Democrats, Holt said he wasn't sure, especially given the lack of funding in the legislation for southern border security and with Title 42 expiring.

"I don't know, because the bill does much more than just recklessly spend in all directions and reward bad behavior," Holt said. "It actually imperils our national security, with the border being completely unanswered, and let's not forget: financial security is national security. ... 1.7 trillion getting printed into our economy means what? Inflation, and we all know that by now, every American understands that now.

"That weakens our 401(k)s, that weakens our ability to spend. And what do they reward us with in this bill? More invasiveness by the IRS, down to the $600 level, and they're going to increase our taxes.

"That's what those 18 did."

House Republicans have vowed to block legislation from any GOP senator who voted with Democrats on the omnibus package.