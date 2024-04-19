Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Had Massive Strategic Win Over Iran

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that Israel’s retaliatory airstrike against Iran was a complete victory on several fronts.

Israel early Friday reportedly targeted an air defense radar system near the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, and a major air base near Isfahan, which long has been home to Iran’s fleet of U.S.-made F-14 Tomcat fighter jets — purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The strikes were in retaliation after Iran attacked Israel with more than 300 drones and missiles last Saturday.

"What we should look at is Israel amassed massive strategic victories this time," Holt told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Holt said, among other things, Israel showed how defenseless Iran is and that they can deal with them at any time. About 99% of the drones and missiles shot at Israel by Iran were taken out before causing any damage, but Iran was unable to prevent Israel from striking within its borders.

"[Israel] also showed that they're not tethered to the United States and that if they want to break with the Biden administration, they'll do just that," Holt said. "They also showed that Rafah [in the Gaza Strip] is still very much in play and their goal of getting after Hamas. They also showed that they can rally international support to their cause, especially regional support, as everybody looks away from Iran today.

"So, on so many layers, what Israel pulled off is just a complete victory."

