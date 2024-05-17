Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Weakness Bolstered Russia, China, Iran

Russia, China and Iran capitalized on the last three years of American weakness and incompetence in foreign policy, "and we really don't have a strategy to speak of other than throwing money at weapons [and] things," retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday.

"The prognostic going forward does not look that great," Holt told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" and guest host Tom Basile.

"What they're going to attempt to do in the days ahead is they'll come together; China's got an awful economic problem that it's going to have to shore up, but what they see the light on that path is toward this BRICS organization that will get out of the U.S. dollar eventually, form its own currency," Holt said, referring to the BRICS economic alliance that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and Iran.

"India is a heck of a fly in the ointment with that one right now, but they want to go down that path and they want to eliminate any levers that the dollar presents over them. They'll try to do that," he added.

The BRICS alliance, which started in 2011 and also includes Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, positions itself as an alternative to the Group of Seven nations of major developed economies: the U.S., Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada. In January, BRICS expanded its membership for the first time in more than a decade.

"If [Joe] Biden is re-elected because of the weakness that continues, they probably have a very good shot at making that happen," Holt said. "If in a Trump situation, I highly doubt that we would just stand idly by while that happens and I see amongst all three states tremendous strategic levers that we could be using right now that we're not taking advantage of, but we should be because … the world is just becoming a more dangerous and destabilized place."

