Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Europe Must Step Up on Ukraine Talks

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that any serious push to end the Russia-Ukraine war must include President Donald Trump leading direct talks with both European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — or the effort will falter.

“The Russians are just going to keep trying to press on with their military advantage right now and get as much as they can so they can impose terms,” Holt told “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “What should change this time is that President Trump sits down, having the European leaders and Zelenskyy with him so that he can negotiate effectively.”

Holt said Trump’s involvement could bring accountability and urgency back to the table.

But he warned that if European leaders fail to cooperate, Trump shouldn’t hesitate to walk away.

“If Europe doesn’t come along now, President Trump can just pack up his bag and go home,” Holt said. “He didn’t cause this war. He’s not responsible for this war.”

The retired general criticized recent U.S. moves to send Tomahawk missiles to the region, calling the move “escalatory,” not a deterrent.

“The question of Tomahawks — it has not landed as a deterrent; it’s landed as an escalatory step,” Holt said. “President Trump already started backing away from that.

"What this is is a resounding call: Europe, get behind me and end the possibility of a much greater war.

"Or if not, then you have it — you’re on your own.”

Instead of more military escalation, Holt argued that economic discussions hold the key to pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin into bringing the war to an end.

“[Tomahawks are] not going to deter [Putin] at all,” he said. “What is going to deter him is economic discussions.

"What we have to do is blunt the assault by the Russian army, and the only way you’re going to achieve that in a peaceful way is with economic discussions.”

