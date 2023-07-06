×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blaine holt | newsmax | biden | syria | russia | iran

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Admin Distracted in 'Dangerous World'

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:19 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that reports of Russian fighter jets harassing U.S. Air Force drones in Syria is a sign the Biden administration is so determined on helping Ukraine that it's losing focus elsewhere.

The Air Force said Wednesday in a news release that three MQ-9 Reaper drones were conducting a mission against ISIS targets in Syria when three Russian fighter jets dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing them to conduct evasive maneuvers. The Air Force said one Russian pilot positioned the aircraft in front of a drone and engaged the afterburner, reducing the drone operator's ability to safely operate the aircraft.

"What we're seeing is as we start to fixate and focus on Ukraine and Russia, all the weapons, all the money, you can't lose your peripheral vision as to what's going on in this very dangerous world of ours," Holt told "American Agenda" after being shown video released by the Air Force of the Russian jets' actions. "And you're getting no clearer signal of that happening than in what you just showed over Syria."

Holt said Syria is being used by Iran as a launching pad for attacks on Israel, just like Lebanon. And Iran was thwarted early Wednesday by the U.S. Navy while trying to seize two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. But he said the Biden administration seems to ignore that in its zeal to return to a nuclear agreement with Tehran, of which the U.S. pulled out of during the Trump administration.

"Syria is being used as an Iranian projection platform against Israel," Holt said. "We see Lebanon firing rockets and missiles into Israel.

"All these things are proxies to the Iranians who feel very free about trying to take ships out of play in the Middle East and seize ships, and yet we've got an administration that seems just determined as the dickens to trade money for some assurance that they won't develop nuclear weapons.

"It's very dangerous out there."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday reports that Russian fighter jets harassed U.S. Air Force drones in Syria is a sign the Biden administration is so determined on helping Ukraine that it's losing focus elsewhere.
blaine holt, newsmax, biden, syria, russia, iran
384
2023-19-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved