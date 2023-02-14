Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Ammo Warnings Raise US Readiness Concerns

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's warnings that Ukraine is using more ammunition than the West can produce raises questions about the readiness of the United States and NATO to respond to other crises around the world, retired U.S. Air Force brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"The last I checked, there are other bad guys in the world and other crises happening that we've got to be ready for," Holt, a former deputy military representative to NATO, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Holt said he also questions how or when the sides will get to a negotiating table, as the war is continuing to grind on the Donbas line, without any decisive airpower or anything in sight to make it end.

Stoltenberg on Monday, speaking the night before a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, said the waiting time for the supply of "large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months," and that "orders placed today would only be delivered two-and-a-half years later."

Meanwhile, even if Ukraine does end up defeating Russia, it will take billions to restore the country, including the cities and infrastructure that have been destroyed, and Holt pointed out that of the $120 billion the United States has authorized already for Ukraine, about $30 billion has been spent.

"A lot of this money is going to be finding its way, if we can get the conflict over soon, to rebuild infrastructure," said Holt. "Whether you like it or not, they've already made the decision that BlackRock and as a subsidiary, JP Morgan, will be leading that effort with our tax dollars and NATO tax dollars to help Ukraine get back up on its feet."

However, while the contracts are being lined up, Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, "don't show any signs of running out of missiles. They don't show any signs of running out of their zeal to push that Donbas line and take over as much of this country as they possibly can."

Meanwhile, Wang Yi, China's top foreign policy adviser last month, will visit Russia and its top diplomat as part of an eight-day international tour starting Tuesday. CNN reports that according to China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, his visit to Moscow will provide an opportunity for the two countries to continue developing their strategic partnership.

But Holt said Tuesday that there are many things the United States can do to protect itself against such a partnership, particularly against China.

"What we should start doing is flexing a little of our own bicep by protecting our skies," he said. "We should escort all of the Chinese spies, and I mean the tens of thousands of them in our country, out of the country. We should start severing these university contracts with China and with our corporations, and we can seal off our border and start blowing up cartel mansions that have supplied us with fentanyl.'

Holt said he also agrees that the United States should confiscate the hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland the Chinese have been buying in the United States.

"They've created massive acts of war," he said. "They do intellectual property theft every single day. This TikTok stuff is doing great harm to our civil society … we've got to say enough's enough. We're not dealing with a competitor. We're dealing with an adversary, possibly an enemy."

