Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Things May Get 'Far Worse' in Mideast

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt is warning things could get "far worse" in the Mideast if the Biden administration doesn't put together a "strategy," he said on Newsmax.

In an interview Friday with "American Agenda," Holt said the nation's future course could be treacherous if the White House and Congress don't "level with Americans."

"Although we are mourning today for these three [military members killed in Jordan] and the wounded, we can't be naive to the fact that far worse is going to be ahead of us if this administration doesn't put together a strategy, coordinate with [the] Congress level, with the American people about what the threats are and then start to rebuild," he said

Holt, who viewed the transfer of the bodies of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; Sgt. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24; and Sgt. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, said the nation has also to decide "what is American deterrence?"

"That's really why we got to this place today," he said. "We had weakness that has stemmed from those days in Kabul that we were looking on with horror to getting to where we're at now, and it's all one common denominator — indecisiveness, weakness, no strategy. and putting our forces in harm's way, where we can't validate or justify why they're there in the first place.

"I hope if anything, the loss of these three sobers us all up to the realities of this nationalistic security team and that we've got to hold them accountable for their next decisions and what we're seeing there."

Holt called the slain military members "American heroes."

"These are three that swore an oath to our Constitution," he said, "and allowed themselves to be sent into harm's way … never checking the politics or the wisdom of the orders, just saying 'send me' and that's what America is all about. We're a country of service."

But he decried the strategy that led to their deaths.

"You don't have forces arrayed in a region that you can't justify why they're there in the first place," he said. "So the strategy … needs to address Iran and not just military options. It doesn't have to go to an escalatory war."

Holt also urged Americans to consider the "war we fear and the one that we don't want to be right here on our shores with these illegals, and so we should all be very, very serious in our thinking today."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com