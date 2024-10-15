Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Has Plans if US Cuts Aid

Should the United States cease to give Israel military aid, the Jewish state has contingency plans to procure weaponry from other countries, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I used to work with Israel as part of my portfolio," Holt told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"And I can tell you, working with the Israeli generals, they had always calculated that there could be a possibility that the United States would not be fully on board with their defense. And as I was told by their generals, 'We have a contingency for that. We wouldn't like it, but we will defend ourselves.'

"It means that they'll get those parts, and they'll get those weapons from other places. They'll hit the things with their strategies that they need to hit to roll back the threat," Holt said.

Amid Israel's war on in Gaza, which critics have described as a genocide, a number of representatives from different countries have voiced opposition to giving Israel military aid. In the United States, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Tuesday said Israel was violating international law and that he would move to block arms delivery.

"When Congress returns," Sanders wrote on X. "I will move Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block offensive arms sales to Israel. But President [Joe] Biden should act now: Israel is clearly violating U.S. & international law, using starvation as a tool of its all-out war against the Palestinian people."

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the Italian Senate on Tuesday that the Mediterranean state would continue to restrict arms exports to Israel as it has since Oct. 7, 2023.

And a week ago, French President Emmanuel Macron said over the radio that France would halt arms deliveries to Israel.

