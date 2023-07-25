Holt and Grimm to Newsmax: US Needs to 'Decouple' Its 'Dependency on China'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and former FBI agent and retired Marine Michael Grimm told Newsmax on Tuesday that the United States needs to reevaluate its relationship with China and "decouple" its "dependency" on the communist nation.

"What we need to do is start to reevaluate the Chinese relationship," Holt said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Not just the Chinese relationship to this administration, but the Chinese relationship to Wall Street, to who's making money out of China, where does the money flow? What is China's relationship to international institutions? We have to seal our border. We absolutely have to get our own house in order right here, right now. Fentanyl can no longer be allowed to exist. We need to penalize the Mexican cartels for this, but we're going to have to get busy with redesigning what this relationship looks like or it's going to be designed for us in a way that imperils Americans."

Grimm agreed that the U.S. needs to "decouple our dependency on China."

"What did we learn during the pandemic?" he asked. "We learned that we get almost 90% of all of the ingredients in our antibiotics and all of our pharmaceuticals from China. So even though we get the vast majority of our pharmaceuticals from China, we get the overwhelming majority of the ingredients, so we can't even make them ourselves. We need to decouple our economy from China's, we need to stop relying on them, and we have to crack down on those who are doing business with China because that money then ultimately will flow to places like Russia."

Responding to reports that China is secretly sending enough military equipment to Russia to supply an entire army, Holt said that this is "kind of the worst kept secret."

"Gordon Chang has been sounding the gong on this for a long time," he said. "The Chinese are absolutely allied with the Russians. They're absolutely giving weapons to the Russians. Things they call hunting rifles are really fully automatic assault rifles, ceramics for bulletproof vests, drones in the hundreds, and it goes on and on."

One potential advantage the U.S. has, that it is not capitalizing on, Holt said, is the fact that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has "grave problems at home."

"It's not like we don't have leverage," he said. "Their economy is in the tank, they're facing possible revolution by their own people. There are troubles inside the CCP. We're not taking advantage of this, and it may be that the best option that the CCP sees is creating a war to galvanize their people."

When asked why the Biden administration isn't doing more to counter China, Grimm said, "They just don't have the will to do it."

"We've had a very weak diplomatic posture since he's [Biden's] taken office," he said. "I think that this new administration wanted to come in and really be different than the former president, President [Donald] Trump. Where President Trump was very strong against China on the international stage, they went in the opposite direction. But what they fail to understand is that weakness just begets more aggression and the world becomes more dangerous."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!