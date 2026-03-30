Holt to Newsmax: Kharg Island Move Carries High Risk

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that a potential U.S. operation to seize Iran's Kharg Island would be strategically significant but highly risky, requiring substantial military resources and careful presidential consideration.

Speaking on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Holt said the United States could take the island but warned it would involve significant danger.

"We could take Kharg Island," Holt said, adding that it "would probably involve a great deal of risk."

Kharg Island, in the Persian Gulf, serves as Iran's primary oil export terminal and a key node in global energy markets.

Holt said securing the island would require a large, coordinated military effort, including Marines and sustained air support.

"The only way you're going to take an island like that is to secure it," he said, adding that Marines already positioned in the region would likely play a central role.

He said the operation would depend heavily on air superiority, including strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets on the island.

"You'll need a lot of air power," Holt said, explaining that U.S. forces would first need to "soften up or eliminate" IRGC targets.

Holt also said the U.S. would need to maintain constant combat air patrols along Iran's coastline to prevent reinforcements or counterattacks.

"Make sure that we have constant combat air patrol over the coast of Iran to make sure nothing goes near that island," he said.

Despite outlining a possible approach, Holt repeatedly emphasized the risks.

"Still, it would be very risky," he said.

He added that Kharg Island's importance extends beyond Iran's economy, noting its role in global energy flows, particularly for China.

"That represents about 13 to 18% of their oil intake on any given day," Holt said. "So it's very vital."

Holt said any decision to proceed would require weighing potential strategic gains against the risk of escalation.

"The president would probably be weighing some very tough options if he has to send in the Marines," he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions and concerns about energy security and geopolitical stability.

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