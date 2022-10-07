Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden 'Fearmongering' Without Diplomacy With Warning

President Joe Biden's "fearmongering" warnings of nuclear "Armageddon" come without any evidence of diplomacy or statesmanship being shown in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine," retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Blaine Holt, a former deputy military representative to NATO, told Newsmax on Friday.

"Where's the diplomacy?" Holt, a Newsmax military contributor, said on "Wake Up America." "Where are the statesmanship and the standing up in front of the American people and describing the danger to them without fearmongering?"

Biden on Thursday, speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

New York City is already "putting out guidance on how to survive a nuclear blast," said Holt in response.

"I've got news for you; downtown New York doesn't do so well in that environment," he added. "Hiding under a desk like the kids did in the fifties doesn't fix this either."

Instead, Holt said he's more concerned about hybrid attacks, that would cause the loss of the nation's power grid, cyber-attacks, or strikes on the transatlantic cables.

"Those are all items that the Russians could do tomorrow if they get more desperate in Ukraine," Holt said.

But as for the words "nuclear Armageddon," that was not a phrase raised by Presidents John F. Kennedy or Ronald Reagan, "when we were probably at the very edge," he said.

"We were in real trouble until we weren't in trouble, but there was statesmanship," said Holt. "There was diplomacy everywhere. There was great communication with the American people about what the risks were, and here we are without any of that."

Further, "American weakness" projected through Biden's administration is the "biggest origin" of the situation happening now with Ukraine, Holt maintained, pointing to the tense meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese officials in Alaska in the early months of Biden's presidency, and to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He also accused the administration of "allowing this Ukraine war to occur without one attempt to deter it before it just melted down."

And now, Russian troops are facing dire situations, and Putin's call to conscript troops are also facing a dire situation, said Holt.

He added that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is "getting the finger pointed at him," after a Russian-installed official in Ukraine suggested he should kill himself.

Thursday, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the annexed Kherson region, said during a four-minute video message that the "generals and ministers" in Moscow do not understand the problems at the front in Ukraine, and that "many say if they were a defense minister who had allowed such a state of affairs, they could, as officers, have shot themselves," reports Reuters.

