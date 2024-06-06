Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Speech at Normandy 'Missed Opportunity'

President Joe Biden's D-Day speech at Normandy was a "missed opportunity" to advocate "as best we can" to prevent another world war from happening, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Holt, former deputy U.S. military representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, said Biden expressed hope that "maybe 80 years from now, we are remembered as the generation who stood up and defended freedom."

"Here's the thing. What this greatest generation expects of us is to not have this conflict go forward in the first place," Holt said.

"I think it's a missed opportunity because this day is a very, very special day. It's the 80th every American serviceman looks at those giants aging in their uniforms and those who didn't make it.

"If you want to remember them, then honor them by speaking about peace, deterring warfare, deterring aggression, using our heads the best we can to prevent this from happening again.

"If anything, in recent history, we have learned that we're at the precipice of doing this again. And that's not what those brave men wanted. That's not what they were fighting for."

Holt argued that soldiers who fought on D-Day and "managed to live through that longest day, well, you were just going to be greeted with a whole lot more fighting and a lot more bloody competitions."

"That generation didn't want this for us," he said, "and so we should stand up and rise to that challenge and say, We've got to find a way from doing this again," Holt said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com