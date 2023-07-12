Blaine Holt to Newsmax: NATO Dinner Biden Missed 'Very Big Deal'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax Wednesday that the NATO summit dinner that President Joe Biden declined to attend is "a very big deal."

"I've planned a couple of these, and I've been involved with NATO summits. And I can tell you after being stationed in Europe for nearly 10 years combined, this dinner is a very big deal," Holt said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "The NATO summit itself is a big deal, and this one — it's not hyperbole to say — is the most consequential in NATO's history. After all, this is the biggest war since World War II in Europe. And the leader of NATO — the leader of the free world — is the United States, and our president has to be there."

"This is where just [through] the table conversation, you can get things done and you can exhibit diplomacy. But it sends a message to our adversaries — most in particular Russia — that NATO stands strong and is unified," he added. "It's unfortunate that the administration missed this opportunity."

White House officials cited "four full days of official business" and the fact that Biden was "preparing for a big speech" as the reason for his opting out of the event.

Host Greta Van Susteren questioned the optics of missing the dinner when the United States is sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine over the objections of some NATO members that have said they have banned them.

"What I thought we learned a lot from was the fact that NATO went as far as it could go with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy in saying, 'Hey, let's have a NATO Ukraine Council. We'll talk about membership,'" Holt said. "But there's no guarantee of membership and then the other part of that was for security guarantees. That didn't actually come from NATO. That came from a statement from the G-7 [Group of Seven] providing security guarantees."

A joint declaration issued by the G-7 paves the way for each country to negotiate agreements to help Ukraine build up its military. Zelenskyy described the statement as a step toward eventual NATO membership and reportedly thanked Biden for the shipments of cluster munitions in a private meeting.

"There are fissures over the cluster bombs," Holt said. "We don't have a strategy based here. No one's telling anybody what the cluster bombs are supposed to accomplish for this counteroffensive. And, by the way, we need to find out: Where is American readiness?

"There's other bad guys in this world to account for, and I think Congress should take a look."

