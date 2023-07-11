×
Tags: blaine holt | joe biden | nato | ukraine

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Will Put 'Best Shine' on NATO, Ukraine

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 10:09 AM EDT

President Joe Biden, during his address to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday, will "put the best shine possible" on the alliance and its support for Ukraine, retired U.S. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, a former NATO deputy U.S. military representative, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"He's going to talk about the struggle for freedom," Holt, a Newsmax contributor, said on "Wake Up America." "He's going to put the United States imprint on what he's going to label as a success for all of them."

The address, Holt added, will be a "message to the rest of the alliance saying, We're not going to squabble. We're not going to bicker. We're going to be united here."

But what happens publicly during NATO's summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania, will be different than what happens behind the scenes, Holt said.

"The ink is not dry on a lot of these agreements," he said. "Turkey is rising fast, because [it] is in a 'give mode' for all of these blocks that they have had."

Biden is expected to use his address to urge that Western support be redoubled for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and to say that Kyiv must have the weapons it needs to make progress fall and winter, reported Politico.

Biden also is expected to argue that he has delivered on a promise to repair U.S. alliances and to use the recent Wagner group revolt in Russia as proof as the allies' pushback has been working. 

Holt also on Tuesday denounced the Biden administration's agreement to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, after the use of the deadly weapons has been condemned by countries around the world and even by the U.S. when Russia used the weaponry against Ukraine. 

"These are shunned weapons, especially in Europe," said Holt, adding that since there are already millions of mines on Ukraine's battlefields, the cluster munitions, which are used to scatter "bomblets" over a wide area, will "make a horrible hellscape worse."

"Most of those European countries take cluster munitions very seriously," and NATO this week will be "aggressively discussing" the decision by the U.S. to provide them to Ukraine, said Holt. 

In addition, Biden has said the U.S. is sending the weapons to Ukraine because, "'We're out of munitions,'" said Holt. 

"As a logistician for the European theater, I can tell you that's a cringe moment," said Holt. "We don't need to project that type of information anywhere. I would assure Americans that no, we have our readiness stocks. It's where we are, in the balance of securing those inventories for our own readiness."

