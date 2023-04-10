×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blaine holt | joe biden | china | taiwan

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: 'We're in Real Trouble Right Now'

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 07:22 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax Monday that the leak of highly classified military and intelligence documents is linked to the declining state of U.S. international relations and stressed that “we’re in real trouble right now.”

“It’s all linked — when you look at the leak, and you look at the recent visit from [French President Emmanuel] Macron and [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen into China, walking back, hat in hand, saying, ‘We should probably distance ourselves from the United States, de-dollarize’ at a time when China is not only threatening Taiwan, but engaging in psychological operations,” Holt said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.”

Macron wrapped a 3-day state visit to China on Sunday, where he reportedly received a warm welcome from Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Friday, an adviser to Macron told reporters that Xi and Macron had a "dense and frank" discussion about Taiwan during their meetings.

When asked about the heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, which is the world’s leading manufacturer of semiconductors, Holt said, “I'm really glad you brought up the TSMC chip factory [in Taiwan] because this chip factory is part of our national security.”

“Yes, of course, we're allies and friends with Taiwan, or partners, at least, but that factory we're going to have to account for that in our national security plans,” he said.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that he’s planning to run for reelection in 2024 but Holt said Biden has not done the United States any favors on the world stage.

“We've been just projecting weakness since the start of this administration,” he said. “It starts with the Chinese, the build-up into Ukraine on a deterrable war, and then we get to the disaster that is Kabul, [Afghanistan] that no one will take responsibility for, and the laughable excuses that they gave in that 12-page paper.”

Holt also said that news and social media, including the Chinese video sharing app TikTok, work hand-in-glove with the White House, as well as international entities, to undermine American freedoms.

“We've got a media machine that's aligned with an administration that's aligned with this messaging box in the social media and the entire thing and it all leads up to compromise, the Chinese Communist Party, the World Economic Forum being contra to our Constitution, our liberties and first principles in this nation,” he said. “People have to wake up very quickly because we're in real trouble right now.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax Monday that the leak of highly classified military and intelligence documents is linked to the declining state of U.S. international relations and stressed that "we're in real trouble right now."
blaine holt, joe biden, china, taiwan
458
2023-22-10
Monday, 10 April 2023 07:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved