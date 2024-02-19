Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Winning, Rejecting Biden Plan

A push by President Joe Biden's administration for a two-state solution is falling on deaf ears because Israel is winning the war against Hamas and could end it in less than a month, retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Monday on Newsmax.

"The Israelis are winning this war right now," Holt said on "Wake Up America." "Even Egypt is backing off. And when you're winning a war, you don't tend to look at your ally and say, 'Oh, we'll stop fighting now.' They're going to victory, and then they're going on their way to Hezbollah."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) rejected the latest Hamas calls for a cease-fire as it prepares for a final invasion of Rafah, giving the terrorists until March 10 to release the remaining hostages, which are estimated to be in the range of 100 that have yet to be confirmed dead.

"I think what the March 10 thing looks like is: We're going to continue to prepare the battle space and take care of as many civilians as we possibly can in advance of March 10; we'll get people diverted, replace them as we prepare for this onslaught, because this is the final push," Holt said of the Israel position.

"This is no more than the IDF just saying we're going to take care of civilians, and while we do, you should reconsider your position on the hostages."

Israel has long condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack and taking of hostages as human shields to use as leverage for its long-sought statehood, brought on by acts of barbaric terrorism.

"I'm not certain if Hamas has any ability whatsoever to do a thing about the hostages, whether they have control over them, whether they're alive, and what that means, because the International Red Cross and other groups have not produced one ounce of proof of life," Holt said. "But I think March 10 militarily means we're going to close the curtain on this chapter of this war."

Holt said Israel and world leaders have little fear in telling the Biden administration to stay out of their war decisions.

"Openly and on the world stage, you've got states now telling the United States and this administration in particular: 'You're not going to bully us; you're not going to – just because you have a political problem at home with your own elections doesn't mean you get to inflict political damage here in our country where we've endured horrific, barbaric attacks that are unprecedented in the modern age and that we would somehow reward the Palestinians' – who three times by the way rejected a two-state solution, because they want a one-state solution where Israel is driven into the sea, in their words only," Holt said.

"The administration, its academics, it's nonpractitioners – it's folks who know zero about warfare and geopolitics – are looking at polls here domestically with the Arab populations that they have lost for voters.

"They've certainly lost a lot of the Jewish vote, and they're looking at how to fix it. And they want to fix it on the backs of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israelis, and it's quite sick."

