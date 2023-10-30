Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Terrorists Worldwide Emboldened

Russian Muslims storming an airport in an attempt to lynch Jews represented "an opening act" for international terrorists, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday.

A flight from Tel Aviv to Russia's Dagestan Republic, in the North Caucasus along the Caspian Sea, was forced to redirect Sunday after pro-Hamas rioters stormed Makhachkala Uytash Airport, seeking to lynch Jewish travelers.

The incident took place little more than three weeks after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel. More than 1,400 people were slain during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza.

"What you're looking at is probably the start of what I believe are worldwide terror cells that are going to now start operations against Jewish people," Holt said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "We should look for that here in our own country as well with the wide-open border.

"This is absolutely just an opening act in what I believe is going to be more and more and more violence, especially in Europe, especially here in the United States."

Holt said the scene at the Russian airport, as well as potentially similar attacks against Jews, were the results of "an information war."

"Information war is part of what we call five D or fifth dimensional warfare, hybrid warfare," Holt said. "We saw a lot of this around the Ukraine thing, but this is how it manifests itself in the question of Israel and antisemitism worldwide."

Holt and fellow guest Fred Fleitz, former National Security Council chief, were shown a video of progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., saying Americans were against Israel engaging in "a war crime exchanged for another war crime."

"The congresswoman is wrong," Fleitz said. "The vast majority of the people are with Israel. The problem is in the Democratic Party. There's a substantial number of progressives who are not, and we know there is growing antisemitism, growing hatred of Israel in the Democratic Party.

"Democratic candidates are so worried about progressives who do not like Israel who are antisemitic, and we're seeing this on college campuses. We're seeing this bubble up right now."

