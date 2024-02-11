×
Tags: blaine holt | israel | hamas | gaza

Holt to Newsmax: Rafah Is 'Final Battlefield' in Hamas War

By    |   Sunday, 11 February 2024 11:31 AM EST

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on Sunday told Newsmax the southern Gaza city of Rafah is the "final battlefield" in Israel's more than three-month retaliation for Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

In an interview on "The Sunday Report," Holt cautioned, however, the offense will likely "pull in Iran."

"The President [Joe Biden] is joined by other Western leaders in having this daylight between an ally … Israel, who stated from the get-go 'we're not going to put up with these atrocities, we're going to end Hamas,' " Holt said.

"Rafah is that final battlefield," he declared.

According to Holt, Hamas "is falling apart internally right now, it's on its last dying breath literally."

"Those military fighters have the ability to surrender right now and quit right now and go find a prison cell," he noted.

But he said "we'll see the buildup logistically, if that's going to occur, not on the other side."

"You've got these billionaires, the political side of Hamas … backstabbing their own," Holt asserted. "They're going to the Palestinian Authority looking to cut deals."

"So the world's just going to have to sit back and watch while Israel makes this final push," he said — and ominously warned:

"What we have to understand though is the next step is probably Hezbollah — and that's going to be a much more dangerous thing because that's probably going to pull in Iran."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Sunday, 11 February 2024 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

