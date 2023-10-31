Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Multinational Force in Mideast Might Be Needed

A multinational peacekeeping force might be needed in the Middle East to allow cooler heads to prevail amid Israel's war on Hamas terrorists, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It absolutely should be on the table in terms of a discussion point because Israel's stated goal right now is the elimination of Hamas, not the elimination of the Palestinian people," Holt told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "A multinational force could be the thing to cool heads. At least it's a better try than nobody talking to anybody, except for absolute war going on and the destruction we see."

Holt said a peacekeeping force could help prevent the war from expanding to three or four other fronts and other countries engaging in the war. He noted Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen declared war Tuesday on Israel.

The rebels have been responsible for firing missiles and drones at Israel. Some were recently shot down in the Red Sea by the USS Carney guided-missile destroyer and by Israel's Arrow missile defense system.

"This is going to drive a lot of geopolitical tectonic plates," Holt said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!