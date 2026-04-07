Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Taking Steps to Enable 'True Iranian Revolution'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Tuesday on Newsmax that the United States may be positioning itself to spark internal upheaval in Iran, arguing that "we're going to take steps to enable the true Iranian revolution."

Holt made the remarks on "National Report" as he and national security analyst Rebecca Grant discussed escalating tensions following a reported strike near Iran's Kharg Island and mounting pressure from President Donald Trump.

"What is probably going to happen is that we're going to take steps to enable the true Iranian revolution, where 90 million people see their country back," Holt said, adding that Iranians could "come into the world commons, and we all welcome them with open arms."

Holt argued Iran's leadership is cornered, describing the ruling clerics as "a very small minority" who "have no reverse gear" and are seeking to "keep this regime and negotiate from there."

He dismissed Tehran's reported demands as "nonsensical," saying they amount to asking the U.S. "to pretend like we lost this war."

Both analysts warned of potential escalation tactics by Iran.

Holt said Tehran may begin "forcing human shields around what they perceive to be the targets."

Holt also raised the possibility of broader covert or indirect support for anti-regime forces, saying, "There is the ability to supply the Iranians with weapons," and suggesting Kurdish forces could act as a "blocking force" if Iranian troops attempt to flee.

He added that an airdrop into Iran "with lots of really cool metal tubes coming out of C-17s is possible."

Overall, Holt said current developments align with expectations, concluding Iran appears to be "moving in a direction that President Trump anticipated they would."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com