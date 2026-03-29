Holt to Newsmax: US Troop Buildup Gives Trump Options in Iran

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Sunday that the buildup of U.S. forces in the Middle East is intended to give President Donald Trump flexibility as the conflict with Iran evolves, while cautioning that outside observers face a murky and propaganda-filled information environment.

"So the troops that you're seeing massing now, right now, this could change today. But right now they provide the president with the optionality to go in whatever direction the war takes him," Holt said on Newsmax’s "Sunday Agenda."

"What you don't want to do is have a new development in this war and then say, gosh, I wish we had 10,000 Marines nearby or 10,0000 82nd Airborne guys nearby," he added. "We need to have all the tools ready to go for however this thing breaks."

Holt emphasized that conflicting narratives are making it difficult to assess the situation from outside the region.

"I have never seen in my experience with armed conflict so much fake news and propaganda all over the place in all directions," he said. "And so truly, it's the intelligence the president is working off of, the intelligence assets on the ground that are giving the picture and guiding executive-level decisions."

Holt also warned that Iran remains capable of continued attacks despite recent losses.

Addressing concerns about whether U.S. troops could be deployed on the ground, Holt said the situation is not a simple binary choice.

"You know, it's just not going to be a zero or one binary thing. Troops on the ground. No troops on the ground," he said. "Here are some of the strategic factors that they have to evaluate."

He pointed to internal pressures within Iran and broader economic considerations tied to the conflict.

"Right now, there are 90 million Iranians who want their freedom, and they need to get into this fight in a very big way right now," Holt said. "But they need an economy over the horizon. So Kharg Island should not be hit, blown up. It needs to be protected. That also keeps the Chinese on the sidelines."

Holt warned that disruptions in key shipping lanes could have global consequences, particularly for food supplies, and cautioned that escalation involving critical infrastructure could draw in China.

"And then the other thing is go ahead, and if something happens to Kharg, you watch, the Chinese navy will be in this thing very quickly," Holt said.

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