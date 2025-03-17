Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Terror Cells In The US 'Could Be Activated'

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax there is a danger of Iranian-backed terror cells being activated inside the U.S. Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Holt said the danger follows U.S. military strikes against Houthi military assets in the Middle East.

"My caution to everyone is be careful here at home. Because if the Houthis have terror cells here or Iran feels threatened, they could be activated because of that wide open border for the last four years," Holt said.

The U.S. attack against Houthi forces was devastating, he continued. "We blinded them." The pinpoint attacks took out key Houthi military assets leaving them in a bind to create more problems in the region. "We took away air defenses and radars and all of that. And then President [Donald] Trump used the word decisive. And so what that means is we're going to close in and shut down this proxy of Iran. And now all three proxies are near their extinction, I predict."

Holt also said shipping in the key trade lane can be considered fully open again. "But we're also going to see the benefit of the Straits or the Suez Canal reopened. Egypt recovering $30 million a day, 18% of the world trade back underway."

He predicted the potential of more top Iranian leaders being assassinated by Iranian resistance forces after a military commander was killed by the resistance in Southern Iran over the weekend.

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com