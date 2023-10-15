×
Tags: blaine holt | house speaker | israel | biden | war

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Urgent for House to Pick a Speaker

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 02:56 PM EDT

The House of Representatives must pick a speaker this week so Congress can haul President Joe Biden's national security team in and make it answer for actions that have led to worldwide hostilities, including with the current war in Israel, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"They must answer how they started with the Chinese on day one, ripped us through Kabul, Ukraine, and this place," Holt said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Because it's the same folks. It's China, Russia, and Iran, and none of this is happening by coincidence."

Holt, a former deputy military representative to NATO, while observing video of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, said the actions are taking place as Israel prepares a battle space for its main body force. 

"What's happened is you started to see those things with airstrikes where they had absolutely the best targeting information about where command and control nodes are, or where, in the case of the fighters that went in and did these horrific war crimes, they got them all by their cellphones," he said. 

There have also been some special operations forces who are moving door-to-door in Gaza, but "what we have to watch is what's going on up in the north," said Holt. "You had five attacks by Hezbollah overnight," and he said but they are waiting to see the IDF's commitment to Gaza.

After that, he said, "I think you're going to see an attack from not just Hezbollah but likely Syrian forces as well up on the Golan Heights."

Meanwhile, the war in Israel is "really just a war between Israel and Iran because you can track the rhetoric," said Holt.

"I think pretty soon those of us in the West had better get to the reality of what we're seeing, rather than just nonsensical words out of D.C., that Hezbollah, Syria, and Iran, Iran backed by Russia, those are the elements that the Israel army would be faced with," Holt added. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


