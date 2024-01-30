Holt to Newsmax: IDF Found UNRWA Bags in Gaza Tunnels

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. and deputy military representative to NATO Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) found aid packages in the Gaza tunnels bearing the label from UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Speaking with "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Holt says, "We knew about this."

"We knew right out of the gate when we started finding, or the IDF started finding UNRWA bags in the tunnels. They found aid packages in the tunnels."

While it's unclear when the IDF found the aid packages in the tunnels, according to a statement from the IDF on DW.com, Israel's military said Tuesday that it has destroyed "some Hamas tunnels in Gaza by flooding them."

