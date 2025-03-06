Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Witkoff Giving Hamas a Reality Check

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Thursday on Newsmax that Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, is delivering an unambiguous warning to Hamas, reinforcing President Donald Trump's stance on the hostage crisis in Gaza.

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Holt said Hamas responds only to power and force and Witkoff is making it clear that the group has little leverage in hostage negotiations.

When asked whether Trump means his warning to Hamas, Holt said, "He does, and the only thing that anybody in the Hamas terror group respects is power and brute force."

Holt said Witkoff, whom he described as "one of the world's greatest negotiators," is working to make Hamas understand the severity of the situation.

"He is there doing his best to explain to them that, first off, you have very little leverage. Second off, if you think that the United States and Israel combined don't have the ability to root you out and make you go away, we do. Third off, here's the deal you might consider really quickly to get out of this as best you can," Holt said.

Holt's remarks follow Trump's strong warning to Hamas, in which he demanded the immediate release of hostages and the return of those killed.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.

"Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!" he continued.

"For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

