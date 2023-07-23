Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Prigozhin Rallying Troops in Belarus

There is a great deal of ongoing speculation about Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin after last month's rebellion in Russia, but retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that "we can see" that he is "alive and well" and rallying troops in Belarus, where the focus is likely on Poland.

"We know that the Wagner folks' mission right now is to help train up Belarusian soldiers," Holt, a Newsmax contributor, commented on "Wake Up America," where he appeared with Fred Fleitz, a fellow contributor and former National Security Council chief of staff Sunday.

He added that given the rhetoric coming from the Kremlin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko against Poland, as well as the Polish forces building up on the border, "I think that's where their focus is."

But still, Holt said he finds it odd that Prigozhin has said Wagner will have a large African mission when one is already underway.

"Maybe he's heading down that way," he said. "I don't know. I think we need to keep our eyes on what's going on with the Polish and the Belarusians right now."

Fleitz on Sunday also discussed the situation between the United States and Israel, in particular, the tension between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister this weekend underwent surgery for a pacemaker, and Fleitz said that while he believes Netanyahu will be fine, "his departure would be very dramatic for Israeli politics. I hope he has a plan for a successor."

Biden, meanwhile, has come under criticism for inviting Israel President Isaac Herzog rather than Netanyahu to the White House, but Holt said Biden and Netanyahu get along well on a personal level.

The administration, however, is "no friend to Israel on a strategic level" because of issues over the country's judicial reform efforts.

"You've even got the minister of defense and the chief of the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] that are openly protesting the judicial reform, and they're showing a lot of disunity across the government," said Holt. "The problem with that is when Israel shows disunity, they get horrific results in terms of attacks against Israel."

Fleitz, meanwhile, said he believes it is "absolutely necessary that there be changes in Israel," but he finds it "appalling that Netanyahu was again snubbed by Biden."

"Netanyahu should have been giving the first speech to the U.S. Congress under Biden's presidency," he said. "I'm glad Netanyahu was finally invited to speak or to visit the U.S., but there's been hostility by Biden toward Netanyahu throughout his presidency."

Holt, also on Sunday, commented on the situation with Pvt. Travis King, who is being detained in North Korea after fleeing across the border after being released from a South Korean prison.

"I feel terrible for this young man's poor choices," said Holt. "I hope at some point down the road when he's repatriated, I hope that he gets the help that he needs."

However, he said that he's worried that King will become a "nuclear political football," which can't be allowed to happen.

"[North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un is going to use anything he can to declare that not only is he a nuclear state, but he wants the proper respect for that, and he wants to enter into all kinds of negotiations that eliminate sanctions from North Korea," Holt said. "Will they use this young man to try to do that? They will if the administration will let them."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!