Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Israel Will Ignore UN Court's Order

Israel will disregard an order from a United Nations court to halt its military operation in Rafah, considering it has been isolated by the United States' lack of solidarity, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Sunday.

"Israel is isolated, unfortunately, because of the Biden administration, showing not only a lack of leadership but a lack of solidarity with an ally at a time when they need us the most," Holt told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"The Israelis have to go on to victory, or they'll leave themselves vulnerable for more Oct. 7 events. The problems stem out of D.C. The problems are certainly not sitting in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem."

Meanwhile, there is no good faith negotiation available from Hamas about the hostages that have not been recovered, so "they have to have their back broken," said Holt.

"We're probably looking at a rescue or a recovery mission only available now," he added.

Meanwhile, Fred Fleitz, a National Security Council chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, commented on the program that a recent video showing female Israeli soldiers being beaten shows the "evil we're facing."

"This is why this operation by Israel is so essential," he said. "This is why Israel cannot live with Hamas."

Fleitz added that the Biden administration has had only mild objections to the International Criminal Court indicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This is an illegitimate court," Fleitz said. "The U.S. is not a party to it, but both [Barack] Obama and [Joe] Biden have pretended we're a party to it and a cooperated with it when it's convenient for us."

But it's a "slippery slope" to be involved with the ICC, because it could eventually indict a U.S. president or politicians, he said.

"We should denounce this court and the administration should push for strong sanctions on it for indicting Netanyahu," said Fleitz.

But, Holt commented, there is no leadership doing the right thing to protect themselves.

"They should at least protect American forces, which are unfortunately engaged globally with no strategy around the world as we speak," he added.

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com