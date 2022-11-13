Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Government Power Not Meant to be Concentrated

The United States' founders never intended for power to be concentrated at the upper levels of the House and Senate leadership, with professional politicians on both sides of the aisle remaining in office for years while the nation's problems continue, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The American people have had it," Holt, a Newsmax contributor, said on "Wake Up America." "We've got runaway inflation. We're looking down the barrel of World War III. They (politicians) want to have discussions about mutilating kids' genders and they mismanaged, horribly, our economy and open borders."

But still, in the nation's elections, "we're going to return all the incumbents in this free and fair election system, that we still don't know how it came out because they're still shoveling in ballots that they're finding under mattresses," said Holt.

However, leaders who have been in Washington, D.C., for decades are "emblematic" and "we can't touch them," said Holt.

The country's framers, he added, did not intend to have people like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, "or even" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "to have this kind of concentrated power."

Holt said he includes Democrat leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in his assessment as well.

"Our system has gone off the rails, and it has to be addressed," said Holt.

Meanwhile, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada, meaning Democrats will keep control of the Senate, deals a "significant blow" to reversing the country's direction, said Holt.

"These races matter greatly, but what's alarming to me is that these so-called elections that take four or five more days to decide they're all mail-in ballot votings, and they all seem to come up with their intended results by just a few votes after they know what happened on Election Day," said Holt. "Americans on both sides of the aisle have just had it. They're exhausted from this nonsense, and we have blockchain technology in the world right now, so there's no reason that we can't have free, fair, honest, and never-doubted elections."

Further, he said, "if we want to just keep putting incumbents into have more inflation well, then we'll make that decision, but we have to have confidence in the ballot box. Nevada does not lend us that confidence with mail-in ballots and the ability to produce a new box of them just days after the election happened."

